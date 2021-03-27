Fans criticise Gorillaz for selling NFT after impact on climate change revealed

Fans have criticised Gorillaz for launching an NFT (non-fungible token) after it was revealed selling the digital items has a huge effect on climate change.

Gorillaz announced yesterday (March 26) that they would be selling an NFT to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their debut album.

However, in a recent report by Wired, the impact of selling NFTs on climate change and the environment could be hugely negative. According to the publication, the 10 seconds it took for cryptocurrency website Nifty Gateway used up 8.7 megawatts of energy – which is similar to how much electricity one household uses in a year.

The cartoon band, created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, explored the topic of environmentalism and the devastation of the Earth on their album ‘Plastic Beach’ – an irony that hasn’t been lost on their fans.

“im seriously so sad and disappointed by gorillaz doing NFTs,” one Twitter user wrote. “they made an entire album about the environment ten years ago but now don’t hesitate to do somethimg that helps destroy the environment to make money.

even if they dont know about the environment impact, that just means theyre agreeing to something without doing any research. remember when jamie said the things they partner with are always good people lol — 🦍 sari 🦍 (@harvestkitty) March 26, 2021

GORILLAZ DOING NFTS DESPITE MAKING THE LITERAL ALBUM PLASTIC BEACH, WHICH IS ABOUT ENVIRONMENTALISM, IS MAKING ME LOSE MY MIND — dilf destroyer (@dasawkem) March 26, 2021

See more reactions below.

i cannot do this anymore WASNT GORILLAZ TALKING ABOUT HOW THE EARTH IS BEING DESTROYED IN THEIR MUSIC??? AND NOW THEYRE DOING NFTS — charee ☆ (@shyuhree) March 26, 2021

Gorillaz recording Plastic Beach, only to go on and make NFTs almost 11 years later pic.twitter.com/Wc3uIK9X3K — Eddie‼🤖🌈 (@intaminblitz) March 26, 2021

I really hope people’s take aways from the gorillaz making NFTs isnt “Gorillaz bad now umu” but instead “capitalism will take anything marketable and juice it for every penny, even if it means gutting its soul” — Dark's Arts (@DarkzArts) March 26, 2021

not gorillaz supporting nfts after doing plastic beach…… that album must've meant nothing huh pic.twitter.com/Q38ZVbhJt3 — kaiju ⛓️✨ slowly crawling out of burnout (@kaijukings) March 26, 2021

gorillaz getting into NFTs is seriously the betrayal of the millennia i cant even gather the words to express — 𖤐 lars 𖤐 (@larsaddams) March 26, 2021

A petition has since been started by fan Jamie Bradner calling on Gorillaz to cancel their plans to produce an NFT. In the post, Bradner called the “decision to create NFTs in collaboration with Superplastic based off the art of Gorillaz is misinformed at best and goes against what Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett have originally created”. At the time of writing, 375 people have signed the petition.

NME has contacted representatives for Gorillaz for official comment on the matter.

The band’s self-titled debut album was released on March 26, 2001 and will be celebrated with a number of new items, including a new collection from the band’s clothing line G Foot and a series of vinyl toys.