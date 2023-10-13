Fans encouraged to sing at Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ film screenings

Taylor Swift fans are being encouraged to sing along during screenings of the singer’s new concert film, The Eras Tour.

Released today (October 13) in the UK and Europe, the movie captures the North American leg of Swift’s ongoing career-spanning stadium tour. The film, which was directed by Sam Wrench, broke numerous box office records last week.

Cinema chains Odeon and Cineworld have now told BBC News that ticketholders can largely forgo traditional cinema etiquette and enjoy Swift’s music as they would at one of her live shows.

A spokesperson for Cineworld said attendees could “shake it off and dance along”, but told them to not take “confetti and glitter”.

Odeon, meanwhile, encouraged fans to “absolutely celebrate by singing and dancing” throughout the concert film.

The company said it hoped its customers would have a “memorable experience” watching The Eras Tour. However, it asked them to “please be mindful of others” while outlining some safety measures.