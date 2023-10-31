Fans evacuated from S Club arena show in Liverpool

A Liverpool arena that S Club were performing at last night (October 30) had to be partially evacuated after fans were “plunged into darkness”.

Fans were instructed to leave the M&S Bank Arena after a fire alarm siren was triggered mid-way through the pop band’s song ‘Alive’ at around 9pm GMT.

According to representatives for the arena, the issue was “resolved quickly” and “we were able to restart the show”.

“Tonight, as S Club were close to finishing their set at the arena, there was a minor incident which triggered a partial evacuation,” a statement by an arena spokesperson read on X.

“The issue was resolved quickly and we were able to restart the show. We will be launching a full investigation. The safety of the audience, staff and performers is always our primary concern.”

S Club’s 25th anniversary tour concert at the M&S Bank Arena had already been rescheduled from October 13 after a fire was said to have knocked out the electrics.

See footage below of the moment that the arena was plunged into darkness.

The moment it all went dark mid way through Alive . Feel like S club in liverpool must be cursed or something #sclub #goodtimestour pic.twitter.com/dJPWYpA38s — Evann Griffiths (@evann_lfc) October 30, 2023

Some fans were unhappy with what they claimed was poor crowd safety management by staff at the M&S Bank Arena.

One person wrote on X in response to M&S Arena’s statement that they “appreciate[d]” the “efforts to get the show back running” but claimed that it was “absolute shambles getting to fire exit” from second row seating. “Security just stood there, not opening the fire exit or explaining,” they added.

Another person alleged: “My husband works security, I could not believe how poor this was. Security did not even realise the need to evacuate. They held us at doors, with no release. No emergency lights. No words really.”

Elsewhere, another fan wrote on X: “This was handled appallingly. The quietest voice announcement to begin with, an evacuation conducted in darkness, zero communication or decisiveness with some staff advising people wouldn’t be able to get back in. Then when people were, people were allowed back in with no checks.”

NME has contacted representatives of the M&S Bank Arena for a response.

The pop group comprising Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens, Jo O’Meara, Tina Barrett and Jon Lee now perform under the name S Club rather than S Club 7 after seventh bandmember Paul Cattermole died earlier this year.

S Club paid tribute to Cattermole during the opening night of their reunion tour earlier this month, describing him as a “brother”.

Find all dates and any remaining tickets here.