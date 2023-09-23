Fans fly “Free Sky Ferreira” banner over Capitol Records in latest protest

Fans have flown a “Free Sky Ferreira” banner over the musician’s label at Capitol Records in another protest.

Last month, fans reportedly bought a billboard in Times Square to share a photo of the singer with the message “Free Sky Ferreira”, claiming that her music had been “held hostage” by her label Capitol Records “for almost a decade.”

Yesterday (September 23), that same fan-run campaign paid a plane to fly over Capitol Records with another banner. You can see the moment below:

Previously, Ferreira showed her support for the group by liking and commenting on their social media posts. In August, the musician shared the Times Square billboard post in an Instagram story with the caption “It’s true.”

The billboard appeared to have been organised by an Instagram fan account for the singer who has been campaigning for Ferreira’s release from her record label since March 2021. “Sky Ferreira has been held hostage by her label Capitol Records for almost a decade. They’ve been blocking the release of her sophomore album ‘Masochism’ since 2015,” reads a pinned post on the Instagram account.

Earlier this year, Ferreira addressed the struggles she’s facing with putting out new music and her reputation as a “difficult” artist.

She took to Instagram on January 14 to share a snippet of new music alongside the caption: “I want to put this out”. Posting on her story, she shared a clip of her performing the unreleased track during a soundcheck back in 2019. “Look at the date,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I tried to put out this song forever ago. This is not my fault and it’s not a conspiracy or whatever.”

She continued: “I am not a hysterical/lying/lazy lunatic. I can pull up performances from 2014 of unreleased singles too. This is beyond fucked up. I am so frustrated & over it.

“Being ‘difficult’ or ‘high strung’ doesn’t give people the right to damage & stall my career,” she wrote. “I am in a difficult situation & I have to be ‘difficult’ to get through it. I have to protect my work & myself somehow?

“A lot of it is not being allowed to say or do anything I want/need without it being dismissed. I can’t think of a time in the last 7 years where I’ve been able to just focus on what I’m supposed to do, despite having to basically sacrifice every aspect of my life to make sure it happens.

“It’s not okay. If I’m not allowed to say something without consequence & the people who are supposed to do their job refuse to look out for me… How am I not going to be ‘difficult’?!?”

Sky Ferreira literally confirmed she's held hostage by her label pic.twitter.com/UAjPZzMWee — #freeskyferreira (@ssskyferreira) August 17, 2023

In an interview with NME last year, the singer revealed that her highly anticipated second album was nearly done. “It’s basically done for the most part, it’s just that some parts need to be re-recorded, Just the finishing touches, really,” she said.

‘Masochism’ was first scheduled for release in 2015, and has been pushed back multiple times since. In October 2021, she said a release date for the album had been confirmed, teasing its arrival for March 2022.

The following month, she asserted that ‘Masochism’ was “actually coming out” in 2022, and back in January 2022, Ferreira’s mother re-confirmed that a March release was on the cards.

When the album wasn’t released in March, Ferreira told fans to hold off on their “wrath and death threats” until the following month. Ferreira’s highly anticipated LP, ‘Masochism’, is still yet to receive a formal release date.