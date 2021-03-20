News Music News

Fans pay tribute to Chester Bennington on what would have been his 45th birthday

"This is your day, my angel"

By Will Lavin
Chester Bennington grey daze son
Chester Bennington performing live Credit: Getty

Fans have been paying tribute to Chester Bennington on what would have been the Linkin Park frontman’s 45th birthday.

The late singer passed away in July 2017 at the age of 41 years-old from suicide.

One fan paid tribute saying: “Happy birthday angel Chester we where blessed when you where born 45 years ago and blessed every time you sang for us Your love, your smile your kindness your brothers in #LinkinPark your beautiful soul your legacy will never be forgotten.”

Advertisement

Another said: “Happy Birthday in Heaven our most Precious Angel @ChesterBe you will never be forgotten, you will forever be loved n missed, this day will remain a very special day it brought us you,though it wasn’t long enough,we’ll celebrate your life, and we will love and support your family.”

One fan described him as “eternal inspiration.” You can see some of the many tributes below.

Advertisement

Last year, Linkin Park revealed that they still have unreleased material featuring Chester Bennington.

The band went on a hiatus after Bennington’s death. In the intervening period, co-vocalist Mike Shinoda released his debut solo album and a trilogy set called ‘Dropped Frames’ while Bennington’s former group Grey Daze released an album called ‘Amends’.

In April, Linkin Park bassist Dave ‘Phoenix’ Farrell said that the band had started work on new material ahead of the coronavirus crisis.

Shinoda has since revealed that the band have an unreleased song featuring Bennington in the stash. Sharing the news during a Twitch stream, Shinoda opened up about a song called ‘Friendly Fire’ that was supposed to appear on Linkin Park’s 2017 album ‘One More Light’.

Meanwhile, Shinoda has discussed which of Linkin Park’s albums he thinks is the most polarising.

Speaking in a new interview with Anthony Fantano, Shinoda talked about the band’s back catalogue and which one of their seven albums seems to divides fans the most.

Advertisement
Advertisement