Fans react to Elton John Glastonbury headliner announcement: “A match made in festival heaven”

Fans have reacted to the news that Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023, marking the final UK show of his last ever tour.
- READ MORE: The NME Big Read – Elton John: “I’m not interested in the past – not even Elton John’s past”
Earlier today (December 2) it was announced that the legendary musician will play a bill-topping show on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
“We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour,” organisers tweeted.
The singer said in a statement that he “couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid stage”.
“As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans,” he continued. “They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career … I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world.”
He followed up with an Instagram post that read: “Every week I speak to new artists on my radio show and Glastonbury is often cited as a pivotal moment in launching their careers – the festival’s genuine, enthusiastic support for the best emerging talent is something I’ve long admired. Thank you for having me Emily Eavis for my final UK show – it’s going to be emotional.”
In a separate statement, Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year.
“This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send-offs.”
She added: “We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!”
Fans have showed similar excitement, with one writing on Instagram: “Now that is a headliner,” while another added: “This has made my year. I CANNOT WAIT.”
Music DJ and Bestival co-founder Rob de Bank wrote: “Yes @eltonofficial headlining @glastonbury on my 50th birthday weekend! Thanks @emily_eavis Michael and Nick #rocketman.”
Yes @eltonofficial headlining @glastonbury on my 50th birthday weekend! Thanks @emily_eavis Michael and Nick #rocketman 🚀 ❤️
— Rob da Bank (@RobdaBank) December 2, 2022
Another person shared: “The moment we’ve waited years for down on the farm!”
“I’ve honest never exclaimed a Glastonbury headliner with as much excitement as I just did,” one fan said. “And this will be my 9th!”
A Glastonbury community account wrote: “The fact we get to celebrate his career with him in this way is just incredible! This will be a match made in festival heaven.”
Talking about Elton headlining #Glastonbury all morning, and it’s making me so emotional each time.
The fact that we get to celebrate his career with him in this way is just incredible! This will be a match made in festival heaven ❤️💫🤩🚀 @glastonbury #EltonJohn @eltonofficial
— Glastopia (@Glastopia) December 2, 2022
Another person replied to the announcement that “even if you subjectively don’t like his music” it’s “one of the most significant musical acts in the UK ever and his last ever show on these isles”.
Cant argue with that – even if you subjectively dont like his music its one of the most significant musical acts in the UK ever and its his last ever show on these isles. If its not your thing, there are 50+ other stages to choose from 👏🏼
— Ashley Brancker (@AshBrancker) December 2, 2022
You can read some more fan reactions below.
Cant argue with that – even if you subjectively dont like his music its one of the most significant musical acts in the UK ever and its his last ever show on these isles. If its not your thing, there are 50+ other stages to choose from 👏🏼
— Ashley Brancker (@AshBrancker) December 2, 2022
Not gonna lie, this is a better 50th birthday treat than I'd even hoped for! https://t.co/H6fq0sLbMg
— Melanie Simms (@SimmsMelanie) December 2, 2022
Elton John is headlining @glastonbury 2023. Whoop whoop! This is how I'm feeling (better get working on my outfit) https://t.co/0bLqmA9HyN
— Nickie Miles-Wildin (@knockback78) December 2, 2022
I’ve been manifesting this for years. Today is a very good day🚀🕺🏻
@eltonofficial at @glastonbury 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/qv2HLnR9gc
— Damon (@damfly27) December 2, 2022
OH MY GOD ITS OFFICIAL IM SEEING ELTON JOHN AT HIS LAST EVER UK TOUR DATE EVER HEADLINING THE GLASTONBURY PYRAMID STAGE
— laura (@isthevodkagay) December 2, 2022
Wow! Even more excited now…#Glastonbury #EltonJohn https://t.co/0HGMdzr8hE
— Ross Pollard 📺🎥📻 (@Rosssatron) December 2, 2022
Being half cut covered in mud and sequins as 200,000 people belt I’m Still Standing back at Elton finally headlong Glasto may cause me to self combust ❤️🎉 💫 https://t.co/Pac7CEW2lW
— Jack Hardwick (@jackhardwick93) December 2, 2022
going to glastonbury for the first time next year – what a strong way to start what will inevitably become a lifelong addiction. 🙌 https://t.co/3N2xVF0fIn
— marina vass (@mvassPR) December 2, 2022
Speaking to NME for a Big Read cover feature last year around the release of his collaborative album ‘The Lockdown Sessions’, Elton John said that he was determined to finish his ‘Farewell…’ tour – and that it will also certainly be his last.