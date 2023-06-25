Fans react to “mesmerising” Yusuf/Cat Stevens performance at Glastonbury Festival 2023

Yusuf/Cat Stevens took to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023 today (June 25), performing a set that fans have praised as “mesmerising” and “magical”.

The singer-songwriter performed in the Legends slot on the Pyramid Stage at the final day of the festival, where he opened with ‘The Wind’ and performed songs like ‘Wild World’, ‘Morning Has Broken’ and ‘Peace Train’.

He finished the set with a powerful performance of ‘Father And Son’ – encouraged by a loud crowd singing along to every word – as he duetted with a younger version of himself that played on the big screen behind.

Many praised the artist’s “phenomenal” set, with festival-goers tweeting from the crowd that there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Elsewhere in the set, he led a tribute to The Beatles‘ George Harrison, playing ‘Here Comes The Sun’.

“Well, now I’d like to play a tribute to another Beatle,” he said, after comparing a previous song to a Paul McCartney melody. He continued: “[He was] a great inspiration of mine and many. He inspired us to take a trip, take a journey Eastward towards the light…George Harrison.”

He then went on to do a cover of Nina Simone’s ‘Please Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood.’

There was also some political comments made, including a reflection on ‘Peace Train’, a song he wrote about the Vietnam War. “There’s been more wars since then,” he continued, adding: “lock all leaders up in London Zoo,” to huge cheers.

The set also included calls to do more for the environment, while he also thanked all the NHS “doctors and nurses” mid-set.

“This is the 75th year of the NHS and I must say, I’m one of the lucky ones. It was born only a few months before I was born,” he began.

“Please say a big thank you to the NHS,” he continued, before everyone shouted a big thanks to the NHS.

He also shouted out one of his biggest fans – comedian Ricky Gervais. “Oh Glastonbury, are you enjoying yourselves?” Stevens asked his audience. “You should be, it’s teatime! The only person missing right now is Ricky Gervais.”

Gervais is a huge Stevens fan, having picked ‘Lilywhite’ as one of his Desert Island Disc’s previously. ‘Tea for the Tillerman’ was also the closing song on his show Extras. Speaking to NME earlier this year about his Glasto slot, the music legend said: “I’m petrified, obviously! I haven’t done a big gig like that in a long time.” He did, however, describe the honour as a “bucket list moment”. Many fans praised the artist’s performance, with one Twitter-user sharing: “Oh Yusuf/ Cat Stevens, you have broken me – what a voice! What a set! I am in awe and so very grateful.” “Just had a transcendent experience,” another shared on Twitter. “Humble, unapologetic in who he is, confident in what he does.” Find more reactions to the performance and the full setlist below.

Oh Yusuf/Cat Stevens, you have broken me – what a voice! What a set! I am in awe and so very grateful. Peace to you fella, that was just … beautiful 💕🎶🙏 #catstevens #glastonbury2023 — Rachel Merriott (@MertyMerriott) June 25, 2023

Just had a transcendent experience watching Yusuf Islam FKA Cat Stevens. Humble, unapologetic in who he is, confident in what he does. Absolutely lost it when he turned to a video of himself as a young man singing Father & Son, to then sing advice to his younger self. SOBBING pic.twitter.com/7qbZ5ZtwF7 — Rima (@therimaahmed) June 25, 2023

#glastonbury2023 YUSUF CAT STEVENS ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

If you want to define perfection, it is this set. The first act this weekend to make me shed a tear. Such a beautiful voice. A first class musician, poet, hero, legend. An honour to listen to him perform. A true artist. Thank you — Jake Ratcliff (@ratcliff_jake) June 25, 2023

I wasn't expecting that wave of emotion watching Yusuf/Cat Stevens play Father and Son just now. I miss my dad so much.❤ — Vic (@vickielli) June 25, 2023

Yusuf Cat Stevens finishing his Glastonbury Legends set with Father & Son – is that something in my eye…? pic.twitter.com/w1Pkiqz3PA — Katie Razzall (@katierazz) June 25, 2023

Yusuf/Cat Stevens performing Father & Son was magical. His younger self singing the son part was beautiful. #glastonbury2023 #BBCGlastonbury — Gary (@autumndazed) June 25, 2023

Yusuf / Cat Stevens just owned #Glastonbury. An amazing set, a phenomenol artist 💙 #FatherAndSon #ImNotCryingYoureCrying — Nich Turner (@nichjturner) June 25, 2023

Yusuf/Cat Stevens. You forget just how many of his songs you’ve known over the many years. That was a bit special.

Clare, my partner, cried at the end. #glastonbury2023 — Northern working class socialist. (@maxrhino) June 25, 2023

Yusuf/Cat Stevens in an onstage singing dialogue with his younger self for Father and Son? I’m not crying, you are 😢 — Greg Wetherall (@GregWetherall) June 25, 2023

Yusuf Cat Stevens watching & listening to young Cat Stevens sing 'Father & Son' was a proper punch in the gut. Really smart staging. #glastonbury2023 — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) June 25, 2023

I've probably said this before, but I ❤️ Yusuf/Cat Stevens. He is one of those rare artists that always makes my heart feel full. #glastonbury2023 — Katie (@KatyaMacD) June 25, 2023

Christ, Yusuf/Cat Stevens could’ve just played the entire 3 days and I would’ve been happy. Great set. #Glastonbury #CatStevens — John Gibson ⭕️ (@SeanRuaSF) June 25, 2023

This Yusuf/Cat Stevens set is perfect. The George Harrison tribute was a great touch.#Glastonbury — Gary Lunt (@GaryTheLunt) June 25, 2023

Cat Stevens played:

‘The Wind’

‘Moonshadow’

‘I Love My Dog’ / ‘Here Comes My Baby’

‘First Cut Is the Deepest’

‘Matthew & Son’

‘Where Do the Children Play?’

‘Oh Very Young’

‘Hard Headed Woman’

‘Sitting’

‘Tea for the Tillerman’

‘(Remember the Days of the) Old Schoolyard’

‘If You Want to Sing Out, Sing Out’

‘Morning Has Broken’

‘Take the World Apart’

‘Here Comes the Sun’ (The Beatles cover)

‘Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood’ (Nina Simone cover)

‘Highness’

‘Peace Train’

‘Pagan Run’

‘Wild World’

‘Father and Son’

