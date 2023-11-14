Fans react to “weird” and “emo” song titles on André 3000’s surprise album ‘New Blue Sun’

The song titles on André 3000‘s surprise new album, ‘New Blue Sun’, have sparked a variety of reactions across the Internet.

Earlier today, the OutKast rapper announced his first solo record in 17 years, which is not a rap record but an 87-minute long album of experimental flute music. It even includes a label on the cover warning that the LP contains “no bars” – indeed, there are no beats or vocals whatsoever. It will be released on Friday (November 17).

The album’s unusual, spectacularly wordy titles have also drawn attention. The tracklist includes songs titled ‘I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time’ and ‘The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off The Tongue With Far Better Ease Than The Proper Word Vagina . Do You Agree?’, as well as the more poetic-sounding ‘Dreams Once Buried Beneath The Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout Into Undying Gardens’.

Now, fans have shared their thoughts on these titles across the internet.

“woke up to the news that andre 3000 is finally dropping his solo album except is not a rap album, it’s an instrumental flute album and the tracklist is full of pop punk length song titles honestly wouldn’t want it any other way LMAOO,” one user wrote on X.

“Andre 3000 really went with the Fall Out Boy-length song titles,” another added.

“God damn, those Andre 3000 song titles for his new album are long as hell,” said a third, while another said: “these André song titles have me crying”.

Check out more reactions below:

JPEGMAFIA: I have the weirdest song titles of 2023 Mac DeMarco: No, I do Andre 3000: … pic.twitter.com/vJbjgv7OQI — Ben 🌵 (@Ben902102721) November 14, 2023

André about to drop an emo album with song titles like this https://t.co/Vvx1CoBqrI pic.twitter.com/uTra5PrwmH — John Carpenter (@johncarpenterr) November 14, 2023

Andre 3000 really went with the Fall Out Boy-length song titles 😭😭😭 https://t.co/8G1hB8DDGT — Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) November 14, 2023

The song titles to Andre’s upcoming album are crazy. He also explained the meaning of each and what they mean to him and the album. pic.twitter.com/AOgfGFlEFA — K.O. (@kofromatatf) November 14, 2023

I wonder if Andre 3000’s been listening to Equiknoxx the way these song titles are lmao… these are amazing https://t.co/L27sNV2RkS — Poptimist Prime (@Dill_Wodd) November 14, 2023

These song titles have me hollering! What is André’s problem?! 😂 https://t.co/7djfKWN4JM — travis’s video soul. (@travisfromdabk_) November 14, 2023

God damn, those Andre 3000 song titles for his new album are long as hell. — Opie (@AyoCarl) November 14, 2023

This andre 3000 album gone be lovely. I feel it. And song titles of the year there for sure. Lol — FATBOI SHARIF (@fatboyprospect) November 14, 2023

these André song titles have me crying pic.twitter.com/7tTO5dUiVj — coffee (@eventualforever) November 14, 2023

Andre 3000 will give us a completely instrumental album but make sure every song title is absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/DNmxE6Nf3I — mitch (@limitedmitch) November 14, 2023

Me on Thursday night when I'm four tracks deep into Andre 3000's flute album and on my 2nd Modelo and realize it's time for *me* to be the rapper on this album. pic.twitter.com/ZvFozoWhDr — 🐧✨America Is Musty✨🐧 (@DragonflyJonez) November 14, 2023

Hearing Andre 3000 talk about respectfully not caring what the masses want and focusing only on what brings him creative freedom, happiness and the desire to share his work is the ideology we all should be taking on right now — Boul. (@CoryTownes) November 14, 2023

The tracklist in full is as follows:

‘I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time ‘The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off The Tongue With Far Better Ease Than The Proper Word Vagina . Do You Agree?’ ‘That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther And Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn’t Control … Sh¥t Was Wild’ ‘BuyPoloDisorder’s Daughter Wears A 3000™ Button Down Embroidered’ ‘Ninety Three ‘Til Infinity And Beyoncé’ ‘Ghandi, Dalai Lama, Your Lord & Savior J.C. / Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, And John Wayne Gacy’ ‘Ants To You, Gods To Who ?’ ‘Dreams Once Buried Beneath The Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout Into Undying Gardens’

Discussing the lengthy song titles in the interview with NPR, André 3000 said “they were long on purpose” to give the listener some instruction on what to think about when listening to the instrumental tracks.

He also revealed that the album title is meant to refer to a sun in a parallel universe and reflects how the album marks “a new world” and “a new direction” in his music.

In the time since his final album with OutKast, 2006’s ‘Idlewild’, André 3000 had distanced himself from making music. He’s instead contributed guest verses to various tracks and has focused on his acting career.