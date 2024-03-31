Fans say Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ is missing tracks on vinyl

Some Beyoncé fans have complained that their vinyl issues of the new album ‘Cowboy Carter’ are missing five songs from their track listing.

‘Cowboy Carter’ was released on Friday (March 29), her eighth studio album and the second in an expected trilogy that began with 2022’s ‘Renaissance’.

But, as reported by the BBC, the songs ‘Ya Ya’, ‘Spaghetti’, ‘Flamenco’, ‘The Linda Martell Show’ and ‘Oh Louisiana’ are said to be absent from the vinyl copies of the album.

There are also reports that the CD version is missing certain tracks too.

The vinyl edition of ‘Cowboy Carter’ was available to pre-order for £32, and while it is not yet known how the omissions have occurred, it may indicate that there were last-minute changes to the album’s track listing.

“What is up with that?! How could she sell an incomplete album?” questioned one unhappy fan on Reddit.

“It’s such a shame, because ‘Ya Ya’ is up there with my top five favourite songs on the album,” said another on TikTok.

“We need at least a discount refund, or be able to refund altogether since the CDs and vinyls delivered are not what was listed,” added another.

The LP features a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Blackbird’ and a reworked version of Dolly Parton‘s ‘Jolene’, with lyrics that address Jay-Z cheating on her. It also stars guest appearances from country veteran Willie Nelson, as well as Willie Jones, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Shaboozey and Tanner Adele.

Nancy Sinatra has heaped praise on Beyoncé for sampling her song ‘These Boots Are Made For Walking’ on the track ‘Ya Ya’.

“To have a little piece of one of my records in a Beyoncé song is very meaningful to me because I love her,” she wrote on X. “She represents what is great about today’s music and I’m delighted to be a tiny part of it. This may be the best sample of “Boots” yet! And the beat goes on…”

Meanwhile, RAYE has revealed that she wrote a song for the album, which ended up being ‘RIIVERDANCE’.

Parton has since hailed Queen Bey’s re-interpretation of her classic hit, writing: “Wow, I just heard Jolene. Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it! Love, Dolly P.”

Beyoncé has received some criticism for her new country direction, including from Azealia Banks, who gave her verdict on the album after describing it as “white women cosplay”, while also stating that she feels the singer is “setting herself up to be ridiculed”.

After remarking that she would have “jumped out of my seat” if there had been a KT Tunstall feature on the record, the singer-songwriter jokingly responded: “To be fair, I’d have 100% got off the couch.”