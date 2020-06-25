GAMING  

Fans speculate as Billie Eilish unfollows everyone on Instagram

The singer previously followed around 600 accounts

By Will Richards
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Billie Eilish fans have begun speculating after the singer unfollowed everyone on Instagram.

The singer previously followed around 600 accounts on her page.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Billie Eilish did a social media cleanse and unfollowed EVERYONE on Instagram,” adding that “apparently, earlier today she posted an Instagram story saying “dm me if I’m following your abuser” but deleted it 30 minutes later.”

Another fan points out that, at one point, the only account that Eilish was following on Instagram was that of Lana Del Rey.

In other news, Billie Eilish recently signed an open letter calling for police reform, alongside Lizzo, Rihanna and more.

It’s the latest social media post from the singer sharing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. In an impassioned recent post, she wrote: “If all lives matter, why are black people killed for just being black? Why are white people given opportunities that people of other races aren’t?

“Why is it ok for black people to be called thugs for protesting the murder of innocent people? Do you know why???? White. fucking. privilege.”

Eilish also advocated the removal of statue 50-A, a civil law that conceals police misconduct records from public scrutiny, in New York.

Eilish also recently secured a permanent restraining order against a man who visited her home without invitation on multiple occasions.

The singer had been previously been granted a temporary restraining order against Prenell Rousseau, but it has now been extended for three more years.

