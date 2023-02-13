Reps for Rihanna confirm star is pregnant again after Super Bowl Halftime Show speculation

Representatives for Rihanna have confirmed that she is pregnant again following her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance tonight (February 12).

The star made her live return with her first performance in five years at the American football event, which is taking place in Glendale, Arizona.

As Rihanna began the performance with ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’, she appeared to rub her stomach through her all-red outfit. Representatives for her have confirmed to Variety that the singer is expecting her second child.

Fans took to social media immediately to react to the potential news. “Me realising Rihanna is pregnant again and we’re never getting another album,” one fan tweeted.

Me realizing Rihanna is pregnant again, and we’re never getting another album. 😭 pic.twitter.com/3gOiJa8bHE — J. Slai (@JSLAi) February 13, 2023

“Is Rihanna pregnant or I’m seeing shit,” another wrote. Another shared a clip from a recent interview where the star said she was “thinking about bringing” a guest. “When Rihanna said she was thinking about bringing a guest, she was referring to her pregnancy and we didn’t even catch it,” they commented. “Rihanna is PREGNANT!”

is rihanna pregnant or I’m seeing shit pic.twitter.com/l7MRWyLVYj — 35 (@ezmoneysete) February 13, 2023

When Rihanna said she was thinking about bringing a guest, she was referring to her pregnancy and we didn’t even catch it. Rihanna is PREGNANT! pic.twitter.com/FNPuZmLBMA — RO ALMIGHTY ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) February 13, 2023

rihanna ate that tf up and im happy she’s pregnant again but like… we rlly not getting another tour anytime soon so that’s really out the window now 😭 pic.twitter.com/pYLZ1WLSYA — JOAN OF ART (@umcornell) February 13, 2023

#Rihanna preformed live but now she’s pregnant … so we won but at what cost ?! pic.twitter.com/Y3szegAkHR — that gem with the red hair (@THEANIYAJANAE) February 13, 2023

I guess that’s why they call him ASAP Rocky #RihannaSuperBowl #rihannapregnant — BiancaData (@BiancaData_) February 13, 2023

discovering rihanna’s pregnant vs. realising that that means we’re not getting any music soon pic.twitter.com/uQF1zZIlwk — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) February 13, 2023

rihanna pregnant ass laughing at us for thinking we getting an album pic.twitter.com/gq9QnXWqcW — kassi (@thee_lovergirl) February 13, 2023

Rihanna gave birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky in May 2022. The star’s partner was also seen watching her perform at the State Farm Stadium tonight.

The singer’s performance was a career-spanning set that saw her begin hovering on a platform high above the stage. Midway through the set, she landed back on the stage, where she ran through choreography to some of her biggest hits and collaborations.

She concluded the appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show with a grand version of ‘Diamonds’, delivered from back up in the sky as the audience lit up the stadium with their phone torches.

Speaking at an Apple Music press conference in the days before the big event, Rihanna said: “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that. But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

She also revealed that she had changed the setlist for the show 39 times. “Some songs we have to lose because of that, and that’s going to be OK,” she explained. “We did a pretty good job at narrowing it down. There’s probably been about 39 versions of the setlist right now. We’re on our 39th. Every little change counts.”

Chris Stapleton kicked off the big night by performing the US national anthem. The country star’s rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ brought Eagles coach Nick Sirianni to tears.

Another star-studded Super Bowl advert saw Cardi B and Offset launch their own McDonald’s meal, following the likes of BTS and Travis Scott in the collaboration. Dave Grohl also delivered a salute to Canada in a new advert for whiskey brand Crown Royal, while Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Joan Jett and more defined a rock star in another commercial, and Jack Harlow lost Triangle Player Of The Year to Elton John in a Dorito’s ad.

Meanwhile, U2 are also reportedly set to announce a new Las Vegas residency during the game. The Irish band teased the announcement earlier tonight with a clip shared on social media with the hashtag #U2SPHERE.