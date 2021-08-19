Fans think Destiny’s Child could be reuniting

Fans of Destiny’s Child believe the band may be reforming after they changed their header image on their social media accounts.

The group, comprising Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, disbanded in 2006 after releasing five studio albums. Knowles, Rowland and Williams last performed together at Coachella in 2016 as part of Beyoncé headline set which saw them run through a medley of ‘Lose My Breath’, ‘Say My Name’ and ‘Soldier’.

Now, fans have speculated that a reformation is on the cards with a new logo appearing on the band’s social media. One fan wrote: “manifesting a destiny’s child reunion” next to a gif, while others noted how “great for the world’ it would be.

As Contact Music notes, the last time the three singers were known to be together was in May when an audio clip was shared by Williams on Twitter featuring herself, Beyoncé and Kelly talking to mark the release of her book, Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life – And Can Save Yours.

In the audio recoding Rowland said she was in the middle of making soup while Beyoncé said: “I’m cooking some music. That’s Chef Boyardee and Chef Boy-Kelly.”

See some fans’ reactions below.

manifesting a destiny’s child reunion pic.twitter.com/A1VYgGBVR1 — Jay (@highluronicacid) August 18, 2021

A Destiny’s Child reunion would be great for the world right now… pic.twitter.com/uh8KsvRiyX — m (@meimmichael) August 18, 2021

destiny’s child is coming back to end the 2021 music drought and save r&b — Avery Valentine (@prestonsoseggs) August 18, 2021

I can’t lie, if destiny’s child is back together. Imma go head and put my 2 racks to the side, cause I’m going by all means. — Tay💕 (@taylorchristeen) August 19, 2021

U know if there’s really a destiny’s child reunion we in there no matter whattttt right @LoveNSerenity_ — Chelsea J. (@ChelseaxMaraj) August 19, 2021

DESTINY'S CHILD CHANGED THEIR LAYOUT OMG OMG OMG — woobear♪♡⚔️👑 (@SimplyZeuswoo) August 19, 2021

Earlier this month Beyoncé confirmed that she’s been working on new solo music for the last 18 months, as fans eagerly await her first album in over five years.

The singer is yet to release the follow-up to 2016’s acclaimed ‘Lemonade’, but says her new material will help fans to find escapism after the turbulence and trauma of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” told Harper’s Bazaar. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half.”