Fans think Emily Eavis dropped a huge hint about Madonna headlining Glastonbury 2024

Fans believe that Glastonbury Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis has hinted that Madonna will headline next year’s event.

Over the weekend Eavis posted a photo on Instagram from Madonna’s ‘The Celebration Tour‘, which opened at London’s The O2 on Saturday (October 14). Eavis captioned the image with: “She’s back! Incredible.”

Many Glastonbury fans have commented on Eavis post, suggesting that the festival boss is dropping a huge hint that the Queen of Pop will top the Pyramid Stage next June.

Advertisement

“Well that’s a massive hint…,” commented one Instagram user, while another wrote: “Sunday night slot is looking BOOKED!”

Others supposed that Madonna could instead be booked for the Sunday afternoon Legends slot, which in recent years has seen performances from Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue and Dolly Parton. However, other users argued that Madonna would better suit a main stage headliner slot (“legends… she’d be headlining!”).

Elsewhere, on X, the fan account Glastopia said: “Is Emily giving us a hint?!?! #Madonna #Glastonbury”, while fellow fan page The Glasto Thingy wrote: “Does this mean anything other than she went to see Madonna? Not really, she’s posted pictures from gigs before & the acts haven’t ended up at Glastonbury. But don’t let that stop the speculation!”

Emily Eavis has posted on Instagram that she went to see Madonna last night. Does this mean anything other than she went to see Madonna? Not really, she's posted pictures from gigs before & the acts haven't ended up at Glastonbury. But don't let that stop the speculation! pic.twitter.com/jf8GiCAbhW — The Glasto Thingy (@TheGlastoThingy) October 15, 2023

Advertisement

Acts ranging from The 1975 to Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Rihanna have all been rumoured to headline Glastonbury 2024.

As announced on September 29, ticket/coach travel packages will go on sale at 6pm GMT on Thursday, November 2. The general sale will take place at 9am GMT on Sunday, November 5. They’ll be on sale exclusively via glastonbury.seetickets.com and you can find all the information about securing your tickets here.

Keeping with tradition, next year’s festival will be taking place on the final weekend of June from Wednesday, June 26 through to Sunday, June 30, 2024 at Worthy Farm in Pilton.

Meanwhile, Madonna continues her four-date run at The O2 tomorrow night (October 17), wrapping at the iconic London venue on Wednesday (October 18), before heading to the European mainland for dozens of shows.

She returns to play The O2 on December 5 and 6 before heading out on the North American leg of her tour that extends into 2024.

The singer said during the opening night of the tour on Saturday that she “didn’t think I would make it” after she was admitted to intensive care with a serious bacterial infection over the summer.