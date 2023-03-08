Fans think Frank Ocean has been uploading old music to Spotify under alias

Fans believe Frank Ocean has been uploading some of his old music on to Spotify under an alias
The user blondead has so far uploaded three Ocean fan favourites from his 2010, 70-track compilation ‘The Lonny Breaux Collection’.
Three tracks ‘miss you so’, ‘bedtime story’ and ‘sucka for love’ have so far been uploaded to stream from the artist page.
The songs match the tracks ‘Miss You So’, ‘Bedtime Story’ and ‘Sucka for Love (Alternate Version)’.
Ocean’s official Spotify account currently only has a select portion of his discography on the platform featuring major studio albums ‘Blonde’ and ‘channel ORANGE’ but older records such as ‘The Lonny Breaux Collection’ and ‘nostalgia, ULTRA’ are not officially available to stream.
“how did i not clock frank ocean been uploading old music on spotify under a different moniker,” wrote one fan on Twitter, upon spotting the tracks.
Another added: “Oh my GOD sucka for for love is finally on Sportify – Frank is hilarious for n this – not Blondead.”
Meanwhile, Ocean recently hinted at the arrival of a new album in a promotional poster from his latest merch drop earlier this year.
In the six years since the release of 2016’s lauded ‘Blonde’ LP, Ocean has shared a number of one-off singles including ‘DHL’, ‘In My Room’, ‘Cayendo’ and ‘Dear April’. He has also occasionally hinted at a new album but nothing has materialised yet.
On the new poster, a passage of text tells the story of a “fictitious Recording Artist” – seemingly Ocean – and a shelved 2019 photoshoot including the artist and Succession actor Jeremy Strong.
It goes on to explain how Ocean preferred “the singles distribution model as opposed to the long-form album model,” adding that the album is “outdated” and that releasing singles is “more suited to modern consumption habits”.
However, the end of the passage hints that Ocean has now done a U-turn from favouring singles releases to preferring the album again.
It reads: “The Recording Artist has since changed his mind about the singles model, and is again interested in more durational bodies of work.”
Ocean is also due to headline Coachella 2023 in April, suggesting that new music may arrive before the show.