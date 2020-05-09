Fans think Taylor Swift will appear on Katy Perry’s new single ‘Daisies’

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry fans are speculating that the pair are set to collaborate on an upcoming single.

The duo, who have had a high-profile, long-standing tension, buried the hatchet last year when Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch.

Last year, Perry said she wouldn’t rule out a future collaboration with Swift now the pair are friends again, and upon yesterday’s (May 8) announcement of Perry’s upcoming single ‘Daisies’, fans noticed some distinctly Swift-shaped links.

Advertisement

Almost as soon as Perry shared the song’s title and floral artwork, Swift posted an Instagram story of her wearing a daisy-emblazoned jumper. See both posts below.

Also attracting fans’ attention was a post from the American Idol Twitter account, the show that Perry is a judge on. Quote tweeting her announcement of ‘Daisies’, they wrote: “We can’t wait to play this like 1,989 times in a row,” pointing to Swift’s 2014 album ‘1989’.

taylor swift x katy perry is coming: a thread pic.twitter.com/PdeS2O5ORq — 𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒖𝒔𝒉𝒊 (@reputationvi) May 8, 2020

taylor x katy collab is coming yup yup #DAISIES #KP5 — stream savage // fan (@corneliastreet1) May 7, 2020

1989 TAYLOR COLLAB IS COMING OMG — 🆅 🌼 (@lightperrysk) May 7, 2020

Advertisement

🚨 POP EMERGENCY

Katy Perry replied to a fan asking for a Taylor Swift collaboration with a cryptic emoji "👀"

What do you think? pic.twitter.com/yDErCpAmv1 — Katy Perry Hub (@katyperryshub) May 8, 2020

After the pair of musicians finally reconciled, Perry made an appearance in Swift’s 2019 video for single ‘You Need To Calm Down’, with Swift saying she felt “so much lighter” after resolving the tension.

“She and I have been fine for a while and really on good terms but we didn’t know if we were ever gonna really tell people about it,” Swift said.

“We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever made the public aware.”

‘Daisies’ is the first single from Katy Perry’s upcoming fifth album, which follows 2017’s ‘Witness’. Reviewing the last album, NME wrote: “‘Witness’ isn’t about subtlety, but if you’re going to deliver important messages about female autonomy to a young audience, it’s surely better to shout than whisper.”