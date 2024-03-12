Fans think they’ve figured out who Slipknot’s new drummer is

Over the weekend Slipknot began teasing a new drummer online, and now fans are convinced they’ve worked out who the new member is.

The metal icons hinted at the latest addition to the line-up with a post on Saturday (November 9), when they shared a picture of a single broken drumstick with the caption ‘Rehearsal’.

With the update, the band seemed to reveal that they have locked in a new drummer and begun practising with them, following the sudden departure of Jay Weinberg last November.

Now, eagle-eyed fans are convinced that they’ve worked out who the new member is, and are taking to social media to share their thoughts.

The general consensus is that the new member is likely the former Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande. This comes following the Brazilian metal band recently announcing that they had parted ways with the longtime member ahead of their final world tour.

Sharing the update last month, Casagrande said that the decision “needed to be made thinking about new cycles that will come” following the band’s impending split after four decades. Eagle-eyed fans have also pieced together that the Promark brand of the drumstick pictured on Slipknot’s post is the same type used by Casagrande.

“Most obvious new member recruitment in Slipknot history,” one of the comments on the Instagram post reads, with many others mentioning Casagrande’s name.

“It’s definitely him,” another wrote on Reddit. “Why would he leave Sepultura (which is a rather big band)? It’s also strange that they don’t name his next band. But he seems like a really good fit … the only one I could see matching his skills in terms of the style of Slipknot.”

“It’s so him and I couldn’t be happier,” a third wrote on the thread, while another agreed, saying: “Would be fantastic for the band. Eloy is a hell of a drummer!”

Find more fan speculation below.

There has not yet been any official confirmation about who the new drummer is, but it is set to be announced soon as the band are set to play their first show of the year at Sick New World on April 27.

The decision to split from Jay Weinberg came in December 2023, when Slipknot shared an official statement on social media, claiming that they were “intent on evolving”, and made the “creative decision” to have him leave the band. His departure came 10 years after he joined the line-up, and just months after keyboardist Craig Jones left the group in June.

He joined Slipknot ahead of the release of their 2014 album ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’, as the replacement for Joey Jordison (who left in December 2013 and died in 2021 at the age of 46). Following news of his departure, Weinberg said he was left “heartbroken and blindsided” to hear he was kicked out of the band.

Around the time, founding member Shawn “Clown” Crahan spoke to NME about the decision to part ways with the drummer, clarifying that “Jay did not leave the band” by choice, but instead the band was “moving on” and “choosing to do something different”.

Since leaving Slipknot, Weinberg confirmed he had joined California crossover thrash Suicidal Tendencies, and will play alongside them during their upcoming farewell tour.

Slipknot will kick off their 2024 live shows with the aforementioned slot at Sick New World next month, followed by appearances at Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida on May 12 and Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio on May 19.

They will also be returning to the UK this winter to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. Visit here for remaining tickets.

Speaking to NME about what Slipknot have planned for 2024, Crahan said: “I’m ready to move on from what has been, and move onto a world that I know needs to be. For instance, normally we’d have about two years on and one-and-a-half years off — we’re not doing that anymore.

“We’re going back to basics. I’m ready to kick everybody in the face again! I’m ready to do a 100-person venue again! I’m ready to do a 500-person venue…”

He also opened up about the lost album ‘Look Outside Your Window’, which frontman Corey Taylor hinted to us was on the way for 2024.

“It’s definitely arriving next year [2024]. You have my word. The art’s been done. It’s been mixed. It’s been mastered. It is definitely coming out in 2024 and it’s such a great album,” he told NME.

“Corey is my favourite singer ever, and you’ll never hear him sing in the same way as on this album, so it’s been worth holding it back. It’s such a different, timeless project,” he added, also going on to say that he had been looking through the band’s archives to make a new documentary.