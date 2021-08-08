Fans have shared their support for Delays’ Greg Gilbert after the musician shared news of his “uncertain future” in his battle with cancer.

The singer and guitarist was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2016, with the cancer also found to have spread to his lungs at that time.

Sharing an update on his health via Twitter earlier today (August 8), Gilbert said he had been taken off treatment and was being treated for pain relief at Countess Mountbatten Hospice. “The pains are mostly under control and the nurses here are nothing less than angels,” he wrote.

“But I’m now in an uncertain future where I don’t know how long I have and what the days will look like. I’m trying to get home for a couple of hours a day to see the kids, energy willing, and hope I can still find the time to create. I’m impossibly lucky to have the family and friends I have, as well as all the considerate souls out in cyberspace who regularly beam me their good vibes.”

He added: “I still believe in magic, the power of a good gesture and laughter. I want to fill the days ahead with all of these and so much more.”

“We don’t know each other, but I want you to know that you’re not alone and that people from all over the world are thinking about you,” wrote one fan in response. “All best wishes to you and your family. God bless. x”.

Another added: “Sending you & your family all the love we have, here in Brighton & beyond. It’s difficult to find the right words sometimes. Know this: you’ve changed & enhanced so many lives of people you’ve never met. You and your music are so important to so many. We’re all here with U.”

“Heartbroken. Your music, art and poetry have been a constant in my life since I saw you as a support act in 2003,” wrote another. “Thinking of you, your family and everyone who has ever been touched by your brilliance.”

You can donate to Countess Mountbatten Hospice, which provides care for people with “life-limiting” illnesses and their families in Southampton and west Hampshire, here.

In 2019, Gilbert’s poems about living with cancer were published as part of the Laureate’s Choice series. The musician’s work was selected by Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy for publication.

Delays formed in Southampton in 2001 and were signed to Rough Trade between 2003 and 2006. They have released four albums, including their debut ‘Faded Seaside Glamour’, which entered the Top 20 in the Official UK Albums Chart.