Farmer & The Owl release ‘Family Values’ compilation album featuring Hockey Dad

Wollongong music collective Farmer & The Owl have released their new compilation, ‘Family Values’, curated by label co-founders Jeb Taylor and Ben Tillman.

The album features a range of acts local to the South Coast of New South Wales, including Hockey Dad, Bec Sandridge, The Pinheads, Totally Unicorn and more. It consists of 17 tracks, ranging from covers and unreleased songs, to a live recording and a remix.

All artists are either part of Farmer & The Owl’s independent music label – like Hockey Dad, who were signed back in 2015 – or are tight-knit friends, part of the local community, or both.

And here it is.. Farmer & The Owl's Family Values..Dive in here: https://lnk.to/FATO-FamilyValuesA 17 track… Posted by Farmer & The Owl on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Speaking of the album, Tillman said, “it’s been a while since we’ve put out our last F&O curated mix tape. They’re kind of like a time capsule or little snapshot of what’s going on in Wollongong at the current time, so pretty interesting to see how the place (and sound) has grown and developed over time.”

Taylor added that “putting together compilations is probably one of my favourite parts of running a label, it’s like making a playlist that actually becomes a real life tangible product.

“For ‘Family Values’ it was exciting to not only come across some of the fresh new sounds from our local area (Angelo The Poet, Tired Girl) but also dig into the archive of covers that our artists have delivered (Hockey Dad, Tumbleweed, The Pinheads and Bad//Dreems) as well as highlight new music and lost tracks from most of the F&O family of artists.”

Last month (August), Farmer & The Owl teased the compilation by sharing The Pinheads’ cover of Elvis Costello’s 1978 track ‘Pump It Up’. This marked the band’s first release since their second album ‘Is This Real’, which came out in May 2019.

Farmer & The Owl are still taking pre-orders for the ‘Family Values’ compilation album on vinyl, including various bundles.

Find more information over at their label shop or listen to ‘Family Values’ in full below.