Cable Ties, SPOD and more join Farmer & The Owl Festival’s 2020 lineup

Wollongong’s Farmer & The Owl Festival has expanded the lineup of their 2020 run with a slew of up-and-coming local artists.

The third lineup announcement features punk trio Cable Ties, veteran producer SPOD, Adelaide group Horror My Friend and underground Sydney punk band 100. Other additions include garage rockers The Buoys, the Creed McTaggart-fronted punk act Wash, Byron Bay group Mini Skirt and Blistar.

They join the already impressive bill of musicians, which includes international acts such as London synth-pop group Hot Chip, English rock band Fat White Family and American singer-songwriter Weyes Blood. Homegrown musicians such as Alex Cameron, The Murlocs and Jack Ladder, just to name a few, round out the lineup.

The 2020 instalment of the Farmer & The Owl Festival will be held at MacCabe Park, Wollongong on February 29. For more details, ticketing information and the festival’s full lineup, visit their website here.

The upcoming event will be the second iteration of Farmer & The Owl Festival, which launched in March earlier this year. The inaugural lineup featured American duo Beach House, Stella Donnelly, Amyl & The Sniffers and more.

The Farmer & The Owl Festival is run by the record label of the same name. Their signees include the likes of alt-rock band Bad//Dreems, rising surf rock duo Hockey Dad and Wollongong’s very own Bec Sandridge.