Today (January 23), Farmer & The Owl Festival announced new additions to its lineup, including Adelaide band Bad//Dreems, New York City rapper Wiki, rising Sydney group The Lazy Eyes and more.

Also added to the Wollongong festival’s bill are Hoon, R.M.F.C., Loose Fit and Babey. They join a lineup led by Hot Chip, Sleaford Mods, Weyes Blood, Fat White Family, Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats and Alex Cameron.

In the last lineup announcement in December, Cable Ties, SPOD, Horror My Friend and other acts joined the Farmer & The Owl lineup. See the latest version of the festival poster below:

Farmer & The Owl Festival 2020 will take place at MacCabe Park, Wollongong on February 29. The festival is collectively curated by The Farmer & The Owl label roster, which includes Hockey Dad, Bad//Dreems—who are the label’s newest signing—plus Totally Unicorn, The Pinheads, TEES and Tropical Strength. Final release tickets are on sale via Moshtix.

Wiki’s performance at Farmer & The Owl Festival comes at the tail-end of a brief Australian tour, which kicks off in Melbourne on February 26. The rapper is touring in support of his latest album, ‘OOFIE’, which he released last November.

On the other hand, just yesterday (January 21) The Lazy Eyes released a video for ‘Cheesy Love Song’, the lead single from their forthcoming debut EP. Check it out below.