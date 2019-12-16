Fat White Family announce headlining shows in Australia for summer 2020

Fat White Family have confirmed plans to play three headlining shows in Australia next year in the support of their latest album, ‘Serfs Up!’. Check out the full schedule below.

The South London band announced the dates on their Facebook earlier today (December 16). The band will kick things off in Brisbane on February 27 at The Zoo, before taking over Sydney’s Factory Theatre the following day. Their short stint in Australia will end at the Corner Hotel in Melbourne (March 1). Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 19. More details here.

In between their headlining shows, Fat White Family will also play at Wollongong’s Farmer and The Owl Festival on February 29. The English act will join Hot Chip, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, Drab Majesty, Miss June and more on the lineup.

Fat White Family released ‘Serfs Up!’, the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Songs For Our Mothers’, back in April. In a glowing four-star review of the album, NME’s Charlotte Krol said that the record was a “victorious return from a ragtag bunch finally realising its ambitions”. She added, “‘Serfs Up!’ is the richest, most accomplished music they’ve ever written.”

Earlier this month, Fat White Family wrapped up a brief tour of the UK which concluded with a four-night residency at London’s EartH Hall. The group will hit the road once again in February to play Madrid, Lisbon and Barcelona before heading Down Under.

Fat White Family Australia tour 2020

February

27 – BRISBANE, The Zoo

28 – SYDNEY, Factory Theatre

29 – WOLLONGONG, Farmer and The Owl Festival

March

1 – MELBOURNE, Corner Hotel