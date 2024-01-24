Fat White Family announce new album ‘Forgiveness Is Yours’ with new single ‘Bullet Of Dignity’

Fat White Family have announced details of their fourth studio album, ‘Forgiveness Is Yours’, and shared new single ‘Bullet Of Dignity’.

The band’s new album will be released on April 26 via Domino, and follows first preview ‘Religion Of One’, which came out in late 2023.

Discussing the new album in a statement, frontman Lias Saoudi said that ‘Forgiveness Is Yours’ “is about life as eternal contingency…about no longer suspecting, but knowing that this shit will never get any easier…in fact, it’s about to get a whole lot worse, your body’s going to go into decay and the people you love will slowly start dropping dead around you…but somehow, you’ve smashed enough of your expectations thus far in life, you’re sort of fine with it…you accept it”.

Advertisement

Watch the video for the new track below.

‘Forgiveness Is Yours’ tracklist:

1. ‘The Archivist’

2. ‘John Lennon’

3. ‘Bullet Of Dignity’

4. ‘Polygamy Is Only For The Chief’

5. ‘Visions Of Pain’

6. ‘Today You Become Man’

7. ‘Religion For One’

8. ‘Feed The Horse’

9. ‘What’s That You Say’

10. ‘Work’

11. ‘You Can’t Force It’

The new album is the band’s first in half a decade, following 2019’s ‘Serfs Up’. Reviewing that album, NME said: “With heroin habits kicked, ‘Serfs Up’ is the sound of a band that’s downgraded to mellower substances for superior results.”

Since then, the band have supported Liam Gallagher at his biggest solo show at Knebworth and made and screened a short film call ‘Moonbathing’.

Saoudi also wrote a bestselling account of the band’s tumultuous rise to mid-level fame, titled Fat White Family And The Miracle Of Failure.