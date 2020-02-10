Fat White Family have postponed their Australia tour due to the current global novel coronavirus outbreak.

The English rock band broke the news with a statement on Facebook on Friday (February 7), announcing that their entire world tour has been pushed back due to the postponement of their March shows in China, the country where the 2019 novel coronavirus originated.

“We are going to have to reschedule all the other shows as a result because it totally fucks up our routing,” Fat White Family wrote.

“We’re all pretty bummed about that, have never played most of those places and how often do you get a chance to hit Australia?!” the band added. “Our manager and booker and the other folks that [gave] birth to these logistical miracles are working through the night searching for solutions. Later this year hopefully. Onwards!”

Fat White Family first announced their Australia tour last December. They were due to play The Zoo in Brisbane, Factory Theatre in Sydney and Corner Hotel in Melbourne from late February to early March. The band have also cancelled their appearance at Wollongong’s Farmer and The Owl Festival on February 29.

Last April, Fat White Family released their third studio album, ‘Serfs Up!’. They last toured Australia in 2016, behind their sophomore effort ‘Songs For Our Mothers’.