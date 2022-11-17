Fatboy Slim announces 2023 Australian tour

Norman Cook – aka Fatboy Slim – has announced he’ll be returning to Australia next year, expanding his UK ‘Y’all Are The Music, We’re Just the DJ’s’ tour.

The iconic English producer and DJ will be playing four shows in the country, starting with Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Friday April 28. He’ll then perform at Brisbane’s Riverstage on Wednesday May 3 and the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney on Friday May 5, before wrapping up in Perth’s Burswood Park on Sunday May 7.

“I have been separated from my long-lost family for way too long, Australia I can’t wait to see you again,” Cook said in a press statement.

Pre-sale tickets for Frontier Touring members will be on sale from next Wednesday (November 23), with general sales commencing a few days later on Friday (November 25). Find ticketing details here.

The tour will mark Cook’s first headline shows in Australia since early 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Since then, he has released a compilation album titled ‘Right Here, Right Then’, comprising some of his biggest hits like ‘Praise You’, ‘The Rockafeller Skank’ and his mix of Groove Armada’s ‘Superstylin’. Last month, he shared a remix of Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba‘s ‘Cordi Elba’ cut ‘Holiday’

Fatboy Slim’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Friday 28 — Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

MAY

Wednesday 3 — Brisbane, Riverstage

Friday 5 — Sydney, Entertainment Quarter

Sunday 7 — Perth, Burswood Park