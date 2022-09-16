Father John Misty covers Stevie Wonder for new live EP

Father John Misty has covered Stevie Wonder‘s ‘I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever)’ as part of a new live EP.

‘Live At Electric Lady’ was recorded at the iconic Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, New York City back in May. Comprising six tracks, the special collection contains live versions of five songs from FJM’s latest album ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’.

Closing the EP is Father John Misty’s take on Wonder’s 1972 number ‘I Believe…’. You can listen to ‘Live At Electric Lady’ on Spotify below.

Announcing the project on social media, FJM (real name Josh Tillman) shared a series of behind-the-scenes shots of himself and his accompanying string section recording at NYC’s Electric Lady. See those in the Instagram post beneath.

The tracklist for Father John Misty’s ‘Live At Electric Lady EP is as follows:

1. ‘We Could Be Strangers’

2. ‘(Everything But) Her Love’

3. ‘Goodbye Mr. Blue’

4. ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’

5. ‘The Next 20th Century’

6. ‘I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)’

Father John Misty will showcase most recent album on a run of UK and European headline dates in 2023, which includes gigs in London, Gateshead, Glasgow and Manchester. You can buy any remaining tickets here.

Tillman is currently out on the road in North America, with his next show scheduled for tonight (September 16) in Richmond, Virginia.

Last month saw Father John Misty take ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ to Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a special performance.