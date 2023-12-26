Father John Misty debuts new song ‘Corpse Dance’ on new live album

Father John Misty has premiered a new song, ‘Corpse Dance’, live as part of his newly released live album, ‘Live at the Sunset Cultural Center, Carmel​-​by​-​the​-​Sea, CA 12​/​15​/​2023’.

Recorded just days ago, on December 15, the live album features an 18-song setlist, including the unreleased cut, ‘Corpse Dance’. The newly unveiled tracks clocks in at over seven minutes.

On the track, Father John Misty – real name Joshua Michael Tillman – croons: “She is patient/ The act of creation / May one day produce a happy man / Won’t have to do the corpse dance with these arms”

Advertisement

Listen to the live debut of Father John Misty’s ‘Corpse Dance’ below.

<a href="https://fatherjohnmisty.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-the-sunset-cultural-center-carmel-by-the-sea-ca-12-15-2023-solo-show">Live at the Sunset Cultural Center, Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA 12/15/2023 (Solo Show) by FATHER JOHN MISTY</a>

It is currently unclear if ‘Corpse Dance’ will feature as part of Father John Misty’s next project.

Father John Misty’s ‘Live at the Sunset Cultural Center, Carmel​-​by​-​the​-​Sea’ tracklist and setlist is:

‘I Love You, Honeybear’

‘Nancy From Now On’

‘Mr. Tillman’

‘Ballad Of The Dying Man’

‘Please Don’t Die’

‘Goodbye Mr. Blue’

‘The Dead Mouse One’

‘We Could Be Strangers’

‘I’m Writing A Novel’

‘Total Entertainment Forever’

‘Chateau Lobby #4 (In C For Two Virgins)’

‘The Next 20th Century’

‘Holy Shit’

‘I Went To The Store one Day’

‘Chloë’

‘Hollywood Forever Cemetery Songs’

‘Corpse Dance’ (unreleased, live debut)

‘In Twenty Years Or So’

Father John Misty’s 2022 album, ‘Chloë and the Next 20th Century’, scored a glowing five-star review from NME‘s Sophie Williams, who wrote: “‘Chloë and the Next 20th Century’ showcases what Tillman’s imagination can do when it is set free to explore new and unpredictable sonic paths. ‘Olvidado (Otro Momento)’, a shimmying bossa nova track that sees him sing in Spanish, never settles entirely, expanding its woozy ambience into a thick beat made up of quietly vast percussive flourishes. It’s a perfect example of how nothing on this album ends up quite where you’d expect it – including the ever-evolving artist who made it.”