Father John Misty shares cover of T-Rex’s ‘Main Man’

Father John Misty has shared a new T-Rex cover – listen to his version of ‘Main Man’ below.

The track is lifted from ‘AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan And T-Rex’, a new tribute album that’s released today (September 4).

The album includes contributions from U2, Elton John, Nick Cave, Joan Jett and more. It was produced by the late Hal Willner, who died in April.

Previously, Peaches has shared her version of ‘Solid Gold, Easy Action’, while Nick Cave covered ‘Cosmic Dancer’ and Kesha took on classic ‘Children Of The Revolution’.

Listen to Father John Misty’s version of ‘Main Man’ below:

Last month, Father John Misty shared two brand new songs called ‘To R.’ and ‘To S.’, which were released as a AA-side as part of the Sub Pop Singles Club.

In addition, the singer – real name Josh Tillman – has also released a new live album called ‘Off-Key In Hamburg’, which saw proceeds donated to the MusiCares coronavirus relief fund, and shared a new Bandcamp EP of Leonard Cohen covers.

In a review of ‘Off-Key In Hamburg’, NME‘s Leonie Cooper wrote: “Thanks to the sterling work of the Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt, everything here is scattered with a liberal amount of magic dust, elevating it from your normal gig into a swish, Sinatra-style outing.”

Father John Misty’s last full-length album was 2018’s ‘God’s Favorite Customer’, which arrived a year after his ‘Pure Comedy’ record.