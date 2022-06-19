Father John Misty shares new ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ video

Father John Misty has shared a new video for his latest single ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ – check it out below.

The visual for the song, which appears on Josh Tillman’s recent album ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’, stars Starcrawler singer Arrow De Wilde.

‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ was recently covered by Lana Del Rey, with the version exclusively released on a seven-inch vinyl as part of a limited edition box set of Father John Misty’s new record.

Advertisement

Watch the official video for ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ below:

Father John Misty will showcase his latest album on a run of UK and European headline concerts in 2023, which includes a stop-off at the O2 Academy Brixton in London. You can find any remaining tickets here.

See the full list of dates below:

FEBRUARY 2023

25 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

28 – Stockholm, Cirkus

MARCH 2023

2 – Denmark, KB Hallen

3 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

4 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

6 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

7 – Paris, Salle Pleyel

9 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

13 – Gateshead, Sage Gateshead

15 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

17 – Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester

Advertisement

In a five-star review of Father John Misty’s new album, NME wrote: “Besides its flirtations with big band-style instrumentals, ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’ serves as a gorgeously crafted highlight reel of the singer’s many previous styles and guises, rather than a complete reinvention.

“Much of it is delivered with a wink, and is as dramatically brooding as his past work; every track is vivid yet still quietly dark as it conjures various kinds of lamentation.”

Meanwhile, Arrow De Wilde and Starcrawler will release new album ‘She Said’, their first for major label Big Machine, later this year.

The band’s new album will come out on September 16, and follows the release of new single ‘Roadkill’ last month.