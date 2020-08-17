Father John Misty shares two new songs, ‘To R.’ and ‘To S.’

Father John Misty has returned with two brand new songs – listen to ‘To R.’ and ‘To S.’ below.

The tracks come as a AA-side, which is part of the Sub Pop Singles Club.

The two new songs are Josh Tillman’s first since 2018, when he released his most recent album, ‘God’s Favorite Customer’.

Since then, the singer has released a new live album called ‘Off-Key In Hamburg’, which saw proceeds donated to the MusiCares coronavirus relief fund, and released a new Bandcamp EP of Leonard Cohen covers.

Listen to new songs ‘To R.’ and ‘To S.’ below.

Reviewing the recent ‘Off-Key In Hamburg’ live album, NME wrote: “Thanks to the sterling work of the Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt, everything here is scattered with a liberal amount of magic dust, elevating it from your normal gig into a swish, Sinatra-style outing.

“With trilling woodwind and perky brass, ‘Nancy From Now On’ bears more resemblance to a Disney soundtrack than it does the strum-along acoustic BDSM ballad of 2012’s debut ‘Fear Fun’. The grungy stomp of ‘Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings’ now shimmers with the added help of a full string section.”

‘God’s Favorite Customer’ was given a four-star review back in 2018, with NME writing: “It’s a record riddled with questions, while refusing to offer answers. In remaining tight-lipped, this taciturn new aspect to Father John Misty might be his most genuinely sincere, and his most profound.”