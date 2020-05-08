Faye Webster, Fergus James and Slowly Slowly lead ISOL-AID’s eighth lineup

ISOL-AID digital music festival has shared its performing artists for this weekend’s live-streamed event.

Notable acts for the eighth instalment of ISOL-AID include P-UniQue, Fergus James, Faye Webster, Slowly Slowly and Black Belt Eagle Scout. The audience can also expect online performances from Asta, Luke Howard, Nardean and Big Words.

WHAT'S IN THE BOX FOR ROUND 8 🍕 Knock, knock ✊ We're back with all you can eat live music delivered straight to your… Posted by Isol-Aid Festival on Thursday, May 7, 2020

The festival has continued its partnership with Vanessa, the youth arm of Victoria’s Transport Accident Commission, by programming another secret act which will be revealed on Saturday evening (May 9). Last weekend’s secret act turned out to be Sydney rock trio Middle Kids.

This time around, festival organisers have also partnered with labels Daily Nightly and Unified, US label Saddle Creek, youth program FReeZA, Western Sydney collective The Area and the City of Parramatta to deliver a range of hip-hop acts, emerging performers and overseas artists.

To coincide with Mother’s Day on Sunday May 10, Sarah Carroll and duo Fenn and George Wilson will be performing live from their Instagram accounts.

The festival kicks off on Saturday May 9 from 12.55pm AEST and continues on Sunday May 10 from 1.55pm AEST. As usual, ISOL-AID is a free event, but audience members are encouraged to donate to live entertainment music health charity Support Act through the fundraiser page. Last week’s ISOL-AID lineup featured Jaguar Jonze, Body Type and L-Fresh the Lion, among others.