Fazerdaze releases first new music in five years, new single ‘Come Apart’

Fazerdaze is back with her first new music in half a decade, new single ‘Come Apart’.

A buoyant chorus of fuzzed-out guitars and grunge vocals is book-ended by contemplative lyrics dusted with a hint of disdain.

Listen to ‘Come Apart’ below:

Fazerdaze – aka Amelia Murray – said of ‘Come Apart’ in a press release: “[It’s] an angsty surrender to growing apart from people in my life. I wrote this at a time when I wasn’t accepting that some of my closest relationships were just not working.

“I believe this song was a way for my subconscious to shout at me to surrender and to allow things in my life to come to an end.”

The last release we had from Murray came in the form of 2017’s ‘Morningside’. The artist toured off the back of that debut LP until the end of 2018 before seemingly disappearing from the scene.

Offering up a reason for her five-year absence, Murray said: “I lost a lot of confidence during that time and I gradually just eroded. Eventually, I had to surrender to the truth of the toxic situations I was finding myself in, both professionally and personally.

“[Now] I can hear my intuition, write songs and be creative again; I signed a record deal, I moved into my own place. It’s like the floodgates opened for good stuff coming back into my life.”

The release of ‘Come Apart’ today (July 21) comes alongside the news of Murray’s signing to Los Angeles-based record label, section1.

The New Zealand-based producer/singer-songwriter is also set to perform at this year’s Splendour In The Grass. Taking to the stage tomorrow (Friday July 21), Murray’s set will make her first live performance in three years.