FBi Radio commits to playing full day of Black and First Nations artists every month

Sydney community station FBi Radio has committed to programming a full day of Black and First Nations artists every month in light of the ongoing George Floyd protests in the US.

The station has additionally promised to increase the quota of music made by Black, Indigenous and POC artists from the current rate of 50 per cent.

“This very small step is one of many we’re taking to better amplify, platform and centre Black and First Nations voices,” the station said in an Instagram post.

FBi additionally noted its studio is based in Redfern, “the heartland of Aboriginal resistance and resilience in Australia”.

“This land has been in the hands of generations of Gadigal custodians for thousands of years before us and will be for thousands of years to come. Always was, always will be Aboriginal land.”

Alongside its new commitment, the station shared a playlist of Black and First Nations artists possible to support directly via Bandcamp, including Sampa The Great, Genesis Owusu, Alice Skye, Little Simz, Dispossessed and DRMNGNOW.

“If you are a music consumer looking to show support, opening your wallet is a good place to start,” FBi wrote.

Listen to the playlist below: