GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

FBi Radio commits to playing full day of Black and First Nations artists every month

The station will increase its quota of BIPOC artists from 50 per cent

By Josh Martin
FBI Radio Logo
FBi Radio's logo.

Sydney community station FBi Radio has committed to programming a full day of Black and First Nations artists every month in light of the ongoing George Floyd protests in the US.

The station has additionally promised to increase the quota of music made by Black, Indigenous and POC artists from the current rate of 50 per cent.

“This very small step is one of many we’re taking to better amplify, platform and centre Black and First Nations voices,” the station said in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

FBi additionally noted its studio is based in Redfern, “the heartland of Aboriginal resistance and resilience in Australia”.

“This land has been in the hands of generations of Gadigal custodians for thousands of years before us and will be for thousands of years to come. Always was, always will be Aboriginal land.”

Alongside its new commitment, the station shared a playlist of Black and First Nations artists possible to support directly via Bandcamp, including Sampa The Great, Genesis Owusu, Alice Skye, Little Simz, Dispossessed and DRMNGNOW.

“If you are a music consumer looking to show support, opening your wallet is a good place to start,” FBi wrote.

Advertisement

Listen to the playlist below:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.