Fears grow over missing Katy Perry songwriter

Fears are growing over the safety of Camela Leierth-Segura, who recently went missing in Beverly Hills.

The singer and model, who also co-wrote Katy Perry‘s 2013 single ‘Walking On Air’, was last seen on Thursday, June 29 according to the California Department of Justice’s missing persons’ page.

Officers were notified of her disappearance earlier this month, a month after friends and family were unable to make contact with her, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Her 2010 silver Ford Fusion car is reported to have been captured on CCTV on the night after she was last seen, but has not been seen since.

My friend #CamelaLeierth is #missing last seen leaving Beverly Hills on June 30th. She is a Swedish musician. Please share this. #MissingAlert #LosAngeles #missingwoman #missingwomen email findcamela@gmail or call the police with any tips. Thank you!! pic.twitter.com/ggSUjZaNBt — lizzy ✨ (@lizzygracenyc) August 11, 2023

Friends of the musician say they fear she could have been kidnapped.

“My worst fear is that someone has her, and is hurting her,” her longtime friend Cecilia Foss told The Independent.

Neighbours also said they hadn’t seen the musician in weeks.

Another friend, Liz Montgomery, who filed a missing person’s report for Leierth-Segura in the first week of August – asked for help on social media, posting on Instagram: “This is a personal friend of mine. A best friend. People are asking so, YES! PLEASE SHARE – HELP NEEDED! My dear friend of over 25 years is missing. LAST SEEN IN BEVERLY HILLS ON JUNE 29,2023.

“We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her. If you have any information, even the smallest detail can help, please reach out immediately”.

A GoFundMe has been created by her sister Lisa and loved ones are hoping money will help bring in information to find her.

Along with co-writing ‘Walking On Air’, Leierth-Segura also recorded a cover of Lee Hazlewood and Nancy Sinatra‘s ‘Some Velvet Morning’ alongside Swedish death metal band Entombed. She has also released songs on YouTube and Spotify under her stage name Camela Leierth.