Federal Government announces Indigenous music fund recipients

The Federal Government has revealed the first recipients of its $2million Indigenous Contemporary Music Program in a press conference this morning (July 8).

Federal Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said the total amount will be split up over four years, with the first $500,000 package to be divvied up this year.

Of the annual amount, $100,000 will be made available to APRA AMCOS’ Sustainability Fund for Indigenous artists affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

$50,000 will be directed towards MusicNT in order to host the National Indigenous Music Awards ceremony online.

$250,000 will be sent to the Australia Council for two grant programs: $150,000 for a competitive grants program for Indigenous contemporary music projects, and $100,000 for a matched-funding initiative to support the development of the Indigenous music sector.

The final $100,000 will be divided between ARIA, PPCA and the Australia Council for a new First Nations recording grants program, in light of their previously successful partnership. The new program will award five grants valued at $18,500 each to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists to create new recordings. Further details about the new program will be made available in the coming weeks, with the grants to be awarded later this year.

“What we’ve worked to do is come up with… a package of ways to direct that money that will make sense for a nation that is emerging from COVID-19,” Fletcher said at a press conference today.

“And for Indigenous and First Nations musicians and performers to help develop their craft, [to] support them in performing and get them seen and heard by as many people as possible.”

Australia Council Executive Director for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Arts Lydia Miller thanked Fletcher, saying contemporary First Nations music “plays a critical role in Australia’s music identity”.

“This investment will provide crucial development opportunities for First Nations contemporary musicians, supporting their sustainability and continued success at a critical time,” said Miller.

“The future growth of the First Nations music sector requires it to be at the centre of dialogue and decision making – driving the creative vision, empowering those to step into their role as custodians of the oldest musical practice in the world, ensuring that the next generation can benefit from creativity and participate in a cultural future.”