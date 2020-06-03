GAMING  

Federal Government reportedly exploring additional arts relief measures

A leaked communique revealed underwriting arts operations and expanding JobKeeper eligibility were discussed

By Caleb Triscari
A
A "ghost light" hangs onto the stage of the Joan Sutherland Theatre at the Sydney Opera House. CREDIT: James D. Morgan/Getty Images.

After repeated requests from industry groups, the Federal Government is reportedly looking at ways to financially stimulate Australia’s struggling arts and live entertainment sector as coronavirus restrictions begin to ease.

As the Australian Financial Review reported yesterday (June 2), the government is investigating financial injections to kickstart screen and stage productions as doors begin to reopen.

A leaked communique from a meeting of federal and state cultural ministers shows they also explored underwriting arts operations and expanding the JobKeeper eligibility criteria “to support the significant number of organisations, freelance and casual artists and arts workers, and employees of publicly owned or operated arts and cultural facilities that have been unable to access the program”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison indicated this support for the sector on Monday June 1 during an interview with 2GB. However, members of the Government have repeatedly ruled out expanding the JobKeeper criteria or extending it beyond the September end date.

As Guardian Australia has detailed, more than a combined $120million has been given to the sector from state governments in the form of grants and support packages. The cities of Melbourne and Sydney have also implemented relief measures for artists.

The leaked communique follows repeated calls from industry bodies, Labor, The Greens, companies, unions, artists and academics for targeted financial assistance for the sector.

On Monday, APRA AMCOS CEO Dean Ormston proposed a tax offset and grants program for venues that host live music. He said the measures were necessary to encourage venues to host live music again.

“We’re putting forward the argument that there will need to be support for venues. That will mean putting forward grants to get venues to put on live music,” he said in an interview with 2GB.

“The Government needs to look at it in the terms of – this thing is a $16billion industry. It punches well above its weight.”

