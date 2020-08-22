Federal government unveils new taskforce to implement JobMaker in arts sector

The federal government has revealed a new “Creative Economy Taskforce” to assist in implementing the $250million JobMaker scheme for the arts sector.

The relief package was initially unveiled in June and consists of a series of grants, loans and direct cash injections into various Commonwealth-funded organisations.

Per a press release, the taskforce will help implement the scheme for the creative economy and “provide strategic guidance to build the sector” as Australia recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said the taskforce will “play a critical role” supporting Australia’s struggling arts scene.

“The members of the taskforce bring a breadth of experience across many aspects of our arts and cultural sector,” Fletcher said.

“They will bring together their extensive expertise in arts and business to inform the Government’s work to support recovery efforts sector-wide. Elizabeth Ann Macgregor has been appointed Chair of the taskforce and John Barrington has been appointed Deputy Chair. They bring extensive experience to the taskforce and are joined by other highly distinguished Australians who hold senior roles within the Australian creative and cultural sector.”

Visit the Office for the Arts’ official website for the full roster of taskforce members.

The government was criticised for their inaction earlier this month, after it was revealed they were yet to approve guidelines for, or spend any of the $250million announced in June.

Following this, the Federal Government released guidelines for $75million Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) grant fund for the arts and entertainment sector, which is also part of the $250million arts relief package.

Applications for the fund will open on August 31 and will run through until May 31 next year. Grants will take up to three months to be awarded after an application is lodged.