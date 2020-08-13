FeelsClub drop their latest dance pop track, ‘skin’

Brisbane four-piece FeelsClub have dropped their latest dance-pop track ‘skin’ today (August 13).

With a run time of almost five minutes, the synthy song is their most upbeat offering since the release of their April EP, ‘SUB.ALT.GEN 01’. Listen to the track below:

The band took to Instagram this morning to post a short video announcing the song’s release, along with a statement explaining the story behind ‘skin’.

“The lyrics themselves address the imposter syndrome you can face when you start to try and correct your behaviours,” they wrote. “Be it learning to call out your own toxic traits by choice or force, or just learning to understand what your personal boundaries are and asking others to respect them.”

“What is under this skin and does it even matter if people still just see and expect the old you? Life is weird. Let’s try and be nice to each other and grow xoxo”

‘skin’ is the third single for FeelsClub this year, having released ‘talkTALK’ and ‘b) sober’ in July. All three tracks are lifted from their forthcoming EP, ‘A Wave Inevitable’, which is due out in September.

The band have been musically active since 2016, releasing a slew of singles and two EP’s in that time. They’ve supported the likes of The Jungle Giants, Client Liaison and Confidence Man, as well as selling out their own headline shows.

They’re playing a sold out single launch at Brisbane’s Black Bear Lodge on Friday August 14.