Feki drops new collaborative single ‘Golden Remedy’

Tongan-Australian producer Feki has returned with a new single, ‘Golden Remedy.’

The single, released today (June 19), features vocals from both LANKS and Sloan Peterson. It marks Feki’s first collaboration with either artist.

Listen to it below:

‘Golden Remedy’ is a song that was over three years in the making. In a press statement, LANKS noted that his first session with the producer was in 2017.

“Since the original session, Feki would come back to me every few months,” he said.

“[W]hile it always wasn’t quite right, each time it edged closer. No one could really sum up why, but when Sloan Peterson and [mixer] Cassian came on board, it really reached its final form.”

Peterson agreed, noting that she “love[s] collaborating with likeminded artists and being a part of a process from… the beginning.”

“When approached to feature on the track, it felt so natural to sing along to,” she said.

“I absolutely had to do it. The whole process was so special, and felt like a family collaboration.”

Feki also hopes the song “gives people a bit of hope that we can get through it together.”

‘Golden Remedy’ is Feki’s first release of 2020. His last single, ‘Balance,’ came out in December of 2019 and featured Jason Gaffner.