FELIVAND announces debut album ‘Ties’, drops new single ‘Not My Way’

Meanjin/Brisbane-based artist FELIVAND has announced her debut album, ‘Ties’, and shared its second single, ‘Not My Way’.

Painting pain with a certain beauty, FELIVAND is quick to pull the listener in with a rich croon. She depicts a kind of innocence in the accompanying music video, contemplative and unabashed.

Watch the Gabe Hanvey-directed video below:

“It’s about forgiveness and letting go,” FELIVAND said of the song, out today (June 2). “Picking up your pieces and moving forward whether or not you got the closure or apology you think you deserved in that moment.”

‘Not My Way’ will feature on ‘Ties’ alongside the previously released single ‘Where Were You’.

The first full-length offering from FELIVAND, ‘Ties’ will be released on August 5 via Sweat It Out’. Find the full tracklist below.

On the forthcoming album, FELIVAND shared: “I have dreamt of recording an album ever since I can remember, so to see Ties in its final form brings me a joy and satisfaction I can’t quite put into words. I have never felt more aligned with or proud of anything I have written before.”

To celebrate the release of ‘Ties’, FELIVAND is set to embark on a three-date tour this August. Kicking off in Brisbane on August 19 (tickets here), she will then venture to Sydney (tickets here) and Melbourne (tickets here).

FELIVAND’s ‘Ties’ tracklisting is:

1. ‘Way Out’

2. ‘Stolen Seats’

3. ‘Not My Way’

4. ‘Safe Here’

5. ‘Butterfly Wings’

6. ‘Where Were You’

7. ‘Big Little’

8. ‘Ripple Effect’

9. ‘Lately’

10. ‘My Cool’

11. ‘Ride Home’

12. ‘Seasons’

FELIVAND’s Australian tour dates are:

AUGUST

Friday 19 – Brisbane, Woolly Mammoth

Saturday 27 – Sydney, Mary’s Underground

SEPTEMBER

Friday 2 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club