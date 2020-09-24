FELIVAND announces the forthcoming release of her second EP, ‘Nerve’

Singer-songwriter FELIVAND has announced today (September 24) the forthcoming release of her second EP, ‘Nerve’.

Due out on October 16, ‘Nerve’ follows on from the Brisbane alt-pop/neo-soul artist’s debut EP, ‘In Bloom’, released in 2018.

To mark the announcement, FELIVAND – aka Felicity Vanderveen – has released the EP’s second cut, new single ‘Midsummer Sun’.

Packing a nostalgic punch, ‘Midsummer Sun’, according to the artist in a press release, “imparts the painful pull of caring for someone who doesn’t care enough for themselves and the helplessness and questioning of watching them give into their own self-destructive tendencies”.

Listen to ‘Midsummer Sun’ now:

Today’s release is the follow-up to the first taste of the upcoming EP, single ‘Trajectory’, released last month. The track marked the first time Vanderveen had released and created a music video, which was shot on Super 16mm film and filled with 1940s and 1970s imagery.

Upon its release, 20-year-old Vanderveen said ‘Trajectory’ “centres around themes of “manipulation, backstabbing and one-upping that run quietly rampant when your interactions with other people are built off a transactional, business-like logic”.

Since she began performing under the name FELIVAND, Vanderveen has toured the country and supported the likes of Odette, TORA, ASTA, Golden Vessel and more.