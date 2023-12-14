Female DJs play twice as many shows as male DJs, new study shows

According to a new study, it has been reported that female DJs play twice as many shows as male DJs.

The study from music tech company A2D2, made by using data from DJ Mag’s Top 100, revealed that women may have to work twice as hard as men in order to reach the same recognition as them. A2D2 reported that although only 11 female artists appeared on the list, they account for 40 per cent of the top 10 hardest-working DJs.

A2D2’s research read: “Delving further into the data, we identified that on average female DJs gig nearly twice as hard as the men on the list.”

Advertisement

It continued: “The average number of gigs for a male DJ was 13 in 2023, whereas the female DJ’s average was 23, quite a considerable difference. This speaks volumes about their determination to make a mark in an industry historically dominated by males.”

The data also determined that house and techno were the UK’s most dominant genres in 2023, while German and Belgian DJs were rising in popularity. The music tech company said that their analysis “further identified the dominance of House and Techno in the UK’s EDM landscape as over a third of the DJs analysed specialise in these thumping tunes.”

German DJ and producer Claptone was shown to be the most hard-working DJ in 2023 with 94 gigs in 33 different countries, averaging one set every four days. The masked DJ has been speculated to be working with various DJs in order to play multiple shows around the world at the same time.

In other dance/electronic news, a petition was launched as a way to stop members of the DJ group, Velvet Collective, from being deported from Taiwan with just two weeks’ notice.