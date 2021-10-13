Fender launch Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang guitar to mark ‘Nevermind”s 30th anniversary

Fender have launched a special reissue of Kurt Cobain‘s Jag-Stang guitar to mark the recent 30th anniversary of Nirvana‘s ‘Nevermind’ album.

The guitar is based on the late Cobain’s own custom model, which combined the guitarist’s favourite elements from his Fender Jaguar and Mustang guitars.

The Jag-Stang also realised Cobain’s own designs and drawings, which could be found in his personal journals, for his ideal Fender guitar. Cobain played the Jag-Stang several times on the ‘In Utero’ tour before his death in April 1994.

“Ever since I started playing, I’ve always liked certain things about certain guitars but could never find the perfect mix of everything I was looking for,” Cobain said in a 1994 interview with Fender Frontline. “The Jag-Stang is the closest thing I know.”

Available in both left and right-handed models – as well as in the Fiesta Red and Sonic Blue colours – the Cobain Jag-Stang guitar features an alder body, a 7.25″ radius rosewood fingerboard and vintage-style single-coil and custom humbucking pickups.

“When we took a look at the sketches Kurt Cobain had drawn up for his dream guitar, we were impressed by how intricate his design was,” Justin Norvell, EVP of Fender Products, said in a statement.

“We honoured the original model – all the specs on the new Jag Stang are as they were. Nothing new was done to it, we really wanted to keep it aligned with Kurt’s vision.

“Through our long-standing relationship with the Kurt Cobain Estate, we always knew we wanted to bring his vision to life. It’s been an immense honour to help bring his idea to fruition and revive this model.”

The Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang guitar is priced at £1,249 and you can find out more information about the instrument here.

