Fenne Lily shares new single and music video ‘Alapathy’

Bristol singer-songwriter Fenne Lily has shared ‘Alapathy’, a brand-new single, along with an accompanying music video.

The visual was directed by Benjamin Brook. Watch it below:

‘Alapathy’ is a made-up portmanteau that merges “apathy” and “allopathic” – referring to Westernised medicine. The song chronicles how Lily “started smoking weed to switch off [her] brain”.

‘Alapathy’ is the first single released from Lily’s sophomore album, entitled ‘BREACH’. It was recorded with producer Brian Deck at Chicago’s Narwhal Studios, with further work at Electrical Audio with Steve Albini. The record is slated for a September 18 release through Dead Oceans.

Per a press release, ‘BREACH’ was written during a period of self-enforced isolation before the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Lily, ‘BREACH’ leans more towards meditative introspection in comparison to her debut album, ‘On Hold’. The forthcoming record “deals largely with loneliness, and trying to work out the difference between being alone and being lonely”.

The album title, derived from a play on words from the artist’s breech birth, felt especially apt for Lily. “That feels like what I was doing in this record; I was breaking through a wall that I built for myself, keeping myself safe, and dealing with the downside of feeling lonely and alone,” she said.

“I realised that I am comfortable in myself, and I don’t need to fixate on relationships to make myself feel like I have something to talk about. I felt like I broke through a mental barrier in that respect.”

‘Alapathy’ is the third single from Lily this year, following March’s ‘Hypochondriac’ and April’s ‘To Be A Woman Pt. 2’. Both tracks and ‘BREACH’ can be pre-ordered in either digital or vinyl mediums on Lily’s Bandcamp page.

The tracklist for ‘BREACH’ is:

1. ‘To Be A Woman Pt. 1′

2. ‘Alapathy’

3. ‘Berlin’

4. ‘Elliot’

5. ‘I, Nietzsche’

6. ‘Birthday’

7. ‘Blood Moon’

8. ‘Solipsism’

9. ‘I Used To Hate My Body But Now I Just Hate You’

10. ‘’98’

11. ‘Someone Else’s Trees’

12. ‘Moody Ghost’

13. ‘Laundry And Jet Lag’