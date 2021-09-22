Fergus James channels Bon Iver and Imogen Heap on new single ‘Slow Separation’

Sydney singer-songwriter Fergus James has shared a pensive new single titled ‘Slow Separation’, co-written with folktronica trailblazer Gordi.

Released today (September 22), the new track shines with an ethereal soundscape built around contrasting acoustic and electric guitars, atmospheric hums, and twinges of autotune and vocal manipulation – both of which James experimented with for the first time, a press release notes.

Take a look at the film clip for ‘Slow Separation’, produced by Kyle Caulfield, below:

In a statement, James cited Bon Iver and Imogen Heap as inspirations for the new track, saying that its writing process “allowed me to further push and develop my sound and songwriting”.

He described ‘Slow Separation’ as “a story of detachment from people, places, and the person I thought I was”, noting that he wrote it to commemorate “all the components that shaped me, and my growth away from them”, and that the track “holds a special place in my new chapter as an artist and as a person”.

‘Slow Separation’ comes as James’ second release for the year, following the single ‘Backseat’ – which he described as “the beginning of a chapter in my artistic life that feels like it’s been a long time coming” – back in July.

The new songs follow on from last year’s standalone single ‘Good Man’, which he performed live for triple j as part of his appearance on the Like A Version segment. For his cover, James linked up with Polish Club frontman David Novak to perform a rendition of the Benee song ‘Soaked’.

Next month, James is set to embark on a four-date run of headline shows along the east coast. The stint will kick off on Thursday October 21 at Brisbane haunt The Brightside, before rolling through Melbourne, Sydney and Wollongong. Tickets and full details for all dates are available from James’ website.

Also in 2021, James collaborated with Bliss N Eso for the track ‘Know Yourself’, appearing on the hip-hop outfit’s new album ‘The Sun’.