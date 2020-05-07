Fergus James releases new single ‘Good Man’

Australian singer Fergus James has released his first new music of 2020, ‘Good Man’.

The single was premiered on triple j’s Good Nights programme last night (May 6), before being released to streaming services today. It marks James’ first single since his debut EP, ‘All Of The Colours,’ released in November 2019.

The track’s release has been accompanied by a new lyric video, produced by Mushroom Creative House. Watch it below:

Advertisement

‘Good Man’ was written by James in collaboration with two key songwriters: Bryan “Frequency” Fryzel and Nat Dunn. Fryzel also served as the song’s producer.

In a statement, James explained that the song was born out of a writing session with Dunn, who has previously worked with artists including Charli XCX, Tkay Maidza and Marshmello.

“I was feeling creatively exhausted and all out of ideas,” said James.

“[A]ll I had was the opening guitar riff… sitting in a granny flat in downtown LA with Nat, who is so creative and warm, we were able to bounce off each other’s shared ideas and experiences to build the sonic story you hear today.”

With the release of ‘Good Man’ also came the news that James has officially signed to 100s + 1000s. The boutique label, part of the Mushroom Group, has so far signed three artists: James, D’Arcy Spiller and Tobiahs.