Fergus James shares live solo performance of latest single ‘Trouble’

Singer-songwriter Fergus James has stripped back his most recent single, ‘Trouble’, for a live rendition shared to his YouTube channel.

James premiered the performance last night (February 27). It sees the song pared back to just James and his guitar, and was filmed in the same location in that James shot the acoustic version of his single ‘Saving Grace’ two months prior. Both songs will feature on James’ forthcoming second EP, ‘A Slow Separation’, which also features previous singles ‘Backseat’, ‘Slow Separation’ and ‘Fall Short’.

Watch James’ performance of ‘Trouble’ below:

James released ‘Trouble’ in late January 2022. It was co-written by James, Japanese Wallpaper‘s Gab Strum and Mansionair‘s Lachlan Bostock. Strum also served as the song’s producer. In a press statement at the time, James described the song as “the end of a relationship hidden underneath a body of driving, uplifting rock”.

“Working on the track provided a moment of self-reflection and provided an answer to my own anguish and relationship breakdowns,” he said.

James is set to launch ‘A Slow Separation’ with a series of headlining shows across the east coast of Australia in March and April. Said run will also include an appearance at the 2022 Yours & Owls festival in Wollongong.