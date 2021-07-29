Fergus James shares new single ‘Backseat’ and announces October tour

Singer-songwriter Fergus James has shared a new single titled ‘Backseat’ and plotted out an east coast headline tour for this October.

Oscillating between sparse, restrained verses and a cathartic refrain, ‘Backseat’ was written during the end of a long-term relationship, with James commenting that the process involved “touching on the nostalgia of what we had and the uncertainty of what was to come”.

“‘Backseat’ juggles between the tension of having to let someone go, whilst hoping to hold on to all the meaningfulness and history that you can never keep,” James said. “The song is not only a personal story of loss and change but is also the beginning of a chapter in my artistic life that feels like it’s been a long time coming.”

Listen to ‘Backseat’ below:

‘Backseat’ is James’ first single for the year, following on from standalone track ‘Good Man’ in 2020 and his ‘All Of The Colours’ EP the previous year. Last year also saw James appear on triple j’s Like A Version segment, performing a cover of BENEE‘s song ‘Soaked’ alongside ‘Good Man’.

To coincide with the release of ‘Backseat’, James has announced a four-date east coast headline tour for this October. He’ll kick off the run with a show at The Brightside in Brisbane on October 21, continuing along to Melbourne, Sydney and Wollongong.

Fergus James’ upcoming headline tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Thursday 21 – Brisbane, The Brightside

Wednesday 27 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Thursday 28 – Sydney, Waywards

Friday 29 – Wollongong, The Illawarra