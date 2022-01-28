Fergus James shares stirring new single ‘Trouble’, details second EP and Australian tour

Fergus James has returned with a luminous new single titled ‘Trouble’, announcing with it his forthcoming second EP and a national headline tour.

The track builds in energy as it progresses, starting off with a warm, pensive guitar melody and dour atmospherics, before growing into an energised, anthemic burst of synth-inflected pop-rock, akin to Go Farther In Lightness-era Gang Of Youths.

In a press release, James himself described ‘Trouble’ as “[a] recollection of heartbreak and the end of a relationship hidden underneath a body of driving, uplifting rock”.

Advertisement

Have a listen to the song below:

As James explains further, ‘Trouble’ came to life in a writing session with Gabriel Strum (aka Japanese Wallpaper) and Mansionair guitarist Lachlan Bostock. He considers the song to have “continued to push [his] direction of anthemic, heartfelt music making, whilst maintaining an honest and at time[s], melancholy core of songwriting”.

Detailing his personal connection to ‘Trouble’, James continued: “Working on the track provided a moment of self-reflection and provided an answer to my own anguish and relationship breakdowns.

“The central theme of the song is summed up by the refrain, ‘I’m more trouble than it’s worth’. ‘Trouble’ is my start to 2022, with a track to be screamed out at shows, whilst simultaneously being listened to alone in a moment of silent reflection.”

‘Trouble’ comes as the fifth track shared from James’ sophomore EP, ‘A Slow Separation’ – announced today (January 28), and due out on March 11 via 100s + 1000s. It follows ‘Backseat’ last July, ‘Slow Separation’ in September, ‘Fall Short’ in October and ‘Saving Grace’ in December. The record itself follows up on 2019’s ‘All Of The Colours’ EP, as well as the standalone ‘Good Man’ single.

Advertisement

In addition to the aforementioned collaborators on ‘Trouble’, ‘A Slow Separation’ features songwriting input from Gordi, Dylan Nash (Angus & Julia Stone, Gretta Ray), Chris Collins (Middle Kids, Skegss) and Lucy Taylor (Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding). According to James’ label, the EP will play out as “a coming-of-age soundtrack” that explores “the highs and lows of young adulthood”.

Shortly after its release, James will embark on a five-date tour of the Australian east coast, hitting intimate stages in Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle and Melbourne.

Sandwiched in the run will be an appearance at the Yours & Owls festival in Wollongong, where James will share stages with the likes of Hilltop Hoods, Bliss N Eso, Flight Facilities, The Jungle Giants, Peking Duk, Benee and Violent Soho. Tickets for all dates of the tour can be found on James’ website.

Check out the cover art and tracklisting for ‘A Slow Separation’ below:

1. Trouble

2. Backseat

3. Better This Time

4. Fall Short

5. Saving Grace

6. Slow Separation

Fergus James’ ‘A Slow Separation’ tour dates are:

MARCH

Thursday 31 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

APRIL

Friday 1 – Sydney, Waywards

Saturday 2 – Wollongong, Yours & Owls Festival

Friday 8 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Friday 21 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club