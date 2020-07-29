Listen to ‘Match’, the debut solo track from The Big Moon’s Fern Ford

The Big Moon‘s Fern Ford has released her debut solo single ‘Match’ — you can listen to the track below.

Ford, who is the drummer in The Big Moon, has shared the ambient song today (July 29) via AWAL.

Speaking about venturing into solo material, Ford explained: “I first started writing eight years ago, armed with just a Casiotone 202 and a xylophone. Being the drummer in a band, I always felt like maybe I should stay in my lane and leave the song writing to the pros.

“It felt a bit like imposter syndrome, helped by the fact that the music I was making didn’t sound like the music I was hearing around me, which made me think that maybe I was doing it wrong. I soon realised that was silly.

“Over the years the self-doubt subsided and with a bit of practise, I finally found my voice. ‘Match’ is about trusting your intuition. It’s about realising your strength and finding comfort in the unknown.”

Earlier this month, The Big Moon shared the video for their latest single ‘Why’ and confirmed details of their rescheduled UK tour dates, which you can see below.

March 2021

1 – Glasgow, The Garage

2 – Newcastle, Riverside

3 – Manchester, Academy 2

5 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

6 – Birmingham, O2 Academy 2

7 – Cardiff, The Tramshed

8 – Brighton, Concorde 2

10 – London, Forum