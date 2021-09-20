Festival Of The Sun postpones 2021 event to May next year

Port Macquarie’s Festival Of The Sun has postponed its planned 2021 event to May of next year, as NSW continues to battle with COVID-19.

FOTSUN organisers confirmed the postponement via their Facebook ‘About’ page, as well as through their event description, revealing that the 2021 event – planned for December – will now be taking place on May 19-21 in 2022.

Ticketing outlet OzTix, who is distributing tickets for the event, have also updated their information to reflect the date change.

However, it appears the postponed 2021 festival will not impact on the original 2022 event, as festival organisers have confirmed that Festival Of The Sun will be taking place twice next year.

The 2021 event was set to be headlined by Hermitude and BENEE, with Middle Kids, The Chats, Genesis Owusu, Hayley Mary and more also set to play. While it is unclear whether these acts will appear at either of the festival’s two planned 2022 events, organisers have teased “MASSIVE ADDITIONS” to the May lineup.

NME has reached out to Festival Of The Sun for further comment.

While the 2021 event was previously sold out, event organisers have also revealed that fans can expect a new roll-out of tickets coming soon.

“After a year without the sweet sounds of Aussie music,” organisers wrote in a statement, “FOTSUN has taken it upon themselves to deliver their strongest lineup yet to their quirky and infamous boutique setting.”